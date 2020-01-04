‘His voice was unmistakable’ – tributes for Chilli M

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

‘His voice was unmistakable’ – tributes for Chilli M

Chilli M - whose real name was Vukani Masinga - died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital.

Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga. Picture: Facebook
Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga. Picture: Facebook
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have poured in on social media for veteran radio personality Chilli M following the announcement on Friday of his death.

Chilli M - whose real name was Vukani Masinga - died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital.

Details surrounding his death are still unclear but a close family friend says the 42-yearold died from natural causes.

The outspoken radio host - who had a long history with substance abuse - was known for his unconventional content.

Masinga's career plummeted in 2016 when he was fired from Ukhozi FM after admitting he accepted payola to play an aspiring kwaito group's song.

Ordinary South Africans and media practitioners have all shared their fondest on-air memories of Masinga – including Kaya FM's Thabo Mokwele, known as Tbose.

“He was always that fun, edgy, mischievous person because nothing was safe with Chilli, he was very edgy, very energetic and powerful. His voice was unmistakable and that shows you what a talent this man was.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA