‘His voice was unmistakable’ – tributes for Chilli M

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have poured in on social media for veteran radio personality Chilli M following the announcement on Friday of his death.

Chilli M - whose real name was Vukani Masinga - died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital.

Details surrounding his death are still unclear but a close family friend says the 42-yearold died from natural causes.

The outspoken radio host - who had a long history with substance abuse - was known for his unconventional content.

Masinga's career plummeted in 2016 when he was fired from Ukhozi FM after admitting he accepted payola to play an aspiring kwaito group's song.

Ordinary South Africans and media practitioners have all shared their fondest on-air memories of Masinga – including Kaya FM's Thabo Mokwele, known as Tbose.

“He was always that fun, edgy, mischievous person because nothing was safe with Chilli, he was very edgy, very energetic and powerful. His voice was unmistakable and that shows you what a talent this man was.”

I have joyous and sad stories to tell about #ChilliM . He worked under me at P4 Radio and I can undoubtedly declare he was a Radio genius. I also learned that talent at that level is overwhelming and he carried that burden. We had great times. I loved his laughter MOST. RIP bud. pic.twitter.com/VmcJu4yarI — Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) January 3, 2020

Chillie M aka Daddy was one of my favourite Radio DJs I grew up listening to in the early 2ks. One of the most authentic radio DJs you could find. What I loved about him was that he was not afraid of taking risks on air. #ChilliM pic.twitter.com/r2bycq3u8L — Umsubathi (@VusiMchunu95) January 3, 2020