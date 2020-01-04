GOG: Getting Shiraaz Mohamed home was politically & diplomatically challenging
The photojournalist returned home yesterday after nearly three years in captivity in war-torn Syria.
JOHANNESBURG - Gift of the Givers said getting Shiraaz Mohamed back to South Africa was politically and diplomatically challenging.
He had left for that country in 2017 to report on the effects of the war in the middle east and was subsequently kidnapped.
The relief aid organisation, which was involved in negations for two and half years for Mohammed's safe return, said the government had no representation in north Syria which made the process more difficult.
Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said they are extremely grateful that Mohamed is back home and that his family will use this time to bond and reconnect.
