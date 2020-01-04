View all in Latest
GOG: Getting Shiraaz Mohamed home was politically & diplomatically challenging

The photojournalist returned home yesterday after nearly three years in captivity in war-torn Syria.

FILE: South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed. Picture: Facebook.com
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gift of the Givers said getting Shiraaz Mohamed back to South Africa was politically and diplomatically challenging.

The photojournalist returned home yesterday after nearly three years in captivity in war-torn Syria.

He had left for that country in 2017 to report on the effects of the war in the middle east and was subsequently kidnapped.

The relief aid organisation, which was involved in negations for two and half years for Mohammed's safe return, said the government had no representation in north Syria which made the process more difficult.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said they are extremely grateful that Mohamed is back home and that his family will use this time to bond and reconnect.

Timeline

