Dwaine Pretorius: Playing New Year's Test at Newlands 'a dream come true'

Dwaine Pretorius said he's happy that he could contribute to the team, especially playing at Newlands in front of a huge crowd.

CAPE TOWN - It was a good start to the new year for the Proteas as they came within one wicket of bowling England out for a modest total after the visitors had won the toss of the second Test match at Newlands on Friday.

Proteas restricted England to 262/9 with the wickets largely being shared around by the four-seamers.

It was a fine team bowling effort once again with Dwaine Pretorius taking two wickets in four overs.

Pretorius added playing test cricket is a dream come true and that it is why he opted against playing elsewhere.

"I think we did well and we were better than what we did at SuperSport Park. It was a good day for us and I believe we will do better on day two. The wickets I've taken were quite important and I'm glad I could contribute and help the team.

"I'm just glad to be playing test cricket. It's a dream come true for a kid from Rustenburg playing test cricket at Newlands on New Year's Day.

"That's why I've decided not to pursue other opportunities of playing somewhere else, I spoke about it and I'm sure everyone will be able to get a bigger picture about it. I'm just glad I'm contributing to the team."

Pieter Malan will get his chance to show his worth on day two when he becomes the Proteas 108th Test cap.