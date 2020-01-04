Assessment bodies told to block matric results of unaccredited exam centres

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Assessment bodies told to block matric results of unaccredited exam centres

Council chair Professor John Volmink said some candidates and centres still have to answer allegations of being dishonest or having no accreditation.

Umalusi offices in Pretoria. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
Umalusi offices in Pretoria. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
one minute ago

PRETORIA - Umalusi has directed assessment bodies to block matric results of exam centres that were not accredited and where students were allegedly dishonest.

The quality assurance body has approved the release of the 2019 results for all the five assessing bodies in the country.

Umalusi said the 2019 matric exams had no systemic irregularities like the of leaking papers, but council chair Professor John Volmink said some candidates and centres still have to answer allegations of being dishonest or having no accreditation.

"Block the results of the candidates implicated in the irregularities pending the outcome of further investigation by the DBE and approval by Umalusi.
"Block the results of the unaccredited centres, submit a report to explain how these centres were allowed to administer examinations and motivate why the release of the results of these centres should be approved.

"Address the directives for compliance and improvement and submit an improvement plan to Umalusi by 14 February 2020."

The council said there were no malpractices that compromise the integrity of the exams on a large scale.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA