Assessment bodies told to block matric results of unaccredited exam centres
Council chair Professor John Volmink said some candidates and centres still have to answer allegations of being dishonest or having no accreditation.
PRETORIA - Umalusi has directed assessment bodies to block matric results of exam centres that were not accredited and where students were allegedly dishonest.
The quality assurance body has approved the release of the 2019 results for all the five assessing bodies in the country.
Umalusi said the 2019 matric exams had no systemic irregularities like the of leaking papers, but council chair Professor John Volmink said some candidates and centres still have to answer allegations of being dishonest or having no accreditation.
"Block the results of the candidates implicated in the irregularities pending the outcome of further investigation by the DBE and approval by Umalusi.
"Block the results of the unaccredited centres, submit a report to explain how these centres were allowed to administer examinations and motivate why the release of the results of these centres should be approved.
"Address the directives for compliance and improvement and submit an improvement plan to Umalusi by 14 February 2020."
The council said there were no malpractices that compromise the integrity of the exams on a large scale.
More in Local
-
Melville shooting survivors battling to come to terms with what happened
-
Mossel Bay Municipality sends water tanks as Herbertsdale taps run dry
-
Bodies of 2 babies discovered in fridge at a CT house
-
10 OR Tambo Airport staff among 30 arrested during festive security operation
-
2 Hanover Park women arrested for possession of stolen cable
-
16 killed on Western Cape roads since start of 2020
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.