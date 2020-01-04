8 lions killed and mutilated on farm in Swartruggens

It's understood the lions were poisoned yesterday before their paws, snouts and jaws were hacked off.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are investigating a case of illegal hunting after eight captive-bred lions were killed on a farm in Swartruggens.

It's understood the lions were poisoned yesterday before their paws, snouts and jaws were hacked off.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said a case of illegal hunting has been opened at the Koster police station