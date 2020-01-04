View all in Latest
16 killed on Western Cape roads since start of 2020

The deaths include six pedestrians, five passengers, four drivers and one cyclist across the province including Paarl, Somerset West, Nyanga and other areas.

FILE: Emergency medical services and police on scene at an accident. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - At least 16 people have been killed on Western Cape roads since the start of 2020.

Traffic authorities have expressed their concern as traffic is set to drastically increase as holidaymakers head home from the festive season.

The deaths include six pedestrians, five passengers, four drivers and one cyclist across the province including Paarl, Somerset West, Nyanga and other areas.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said with 2019 barely in the rearview mirror - this is alarming.

"We are very concerned about the ongoing fatalities."

The main contributing factors remain fatigue, speeding, as well as drinking and driving.

Africa told Eyewitness News the figure for road deaths between the 1st and the 31st of December is already 58 fewer compared to the same period in 2018.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to reveal the final statistics on road fatalities on 23 January.

Authorities will remain on high alert for heavy traffic volumes as holidaymakers return to work and school.

