10 OR Tambo Airport staff among 30 arrested during festive security operation
The airport said more than 3,500 people and 560 vehicles have been stopped and searched since the peak season began.
JOHANNESBURG - Over 30 arrests have been made during festive season security operations at OR Tambo International Airport.
Spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said the operation has led to the arrests of 10 airport staff as well as illegal porters and touters who approach arriving passengers.
Khambule added the aim of the stop-and-search operations goes beyond detecting and intercepting criminal activity.
The random nature of the operations has increased the risk of detection among criminals.
"The festive season is a very vulnerable time for most people as criminals try to take chances. It's important to ensure that the airport is a safe place for our passengers and employees and to ensure that people don't interfere with operations."
