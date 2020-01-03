Veteran radio presenter Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga dies

While the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, it's believed that the 42-year-old was rushed to a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning and died in the afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Radio veteran Vukani Masinga better known as "Chilli M" has died.

The controversial radio personality worked for various radio stations including YFM, Metro and East Coast Radio

Masinga's career ended in controversy when he was fired from Ukhozi FM after admitting he accepted payola to play an aspiring kwaito group's songs.

Masinga will be laid to rest next week.