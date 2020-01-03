Umalusi welcomes rise in matric marks left unchanged

Marks are adjusted upwards or downwards if the exam is found to be too easy or too difficult.

JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi said it was delighted that the number of matric subjects that were left unchanged had risen from 58% to 70%.

Marks are adjusted upwards or downwards if the exam is found to be too easy or too difficult.

Umalusi has given the green light for the release of the results assessed by five bodies, which include the Basic Education Department and the Independent Examination Board.

Umalusi council chair Professor John Volmink said the gap on changing marks had decreased.

“Last year we reported that only 58% of the subjects were left as raw and this year we have 70% and we take that as an indication of a systemic improvement.”

He said marks for 47 of the subjects were left unchanged.

“Mathematics was not adjusted up or down, maths literacy was raw, as were history, geography, life orientation, and accounting. In total there were 47 subjects left unadjusted.”

Umalusi said there were no systemic irregularities such as the leaking of exam papers - only individual dishonesty by candidates.