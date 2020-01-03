View all in Latest
Umalusi approves 2019 matric results for release

Results for 787,000 matric candidates have met the quality assurance standards of Umalusi and have been approved for release.

FILE: Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi. Picture: EWN
FILE: Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi. Picture: EWN
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Results for 787,000 matric candidates have met the quality assurance standards of Umalusi and have been approved for release.

Although the number has dropped by 3,000 Umalusi said that this was insignificant and should not be a cause for concern.

The council said what should be celebrated was the increase in the number of subject marks that were left unchanged as this indicated that the quality of subjects was improving.

Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi: "The Department of Basic Education has registered approximately 616,754 full-time and 170,964 part-time candidates with a total of approximately 780,718 candidates for the 2019 NSC examination."

* EWN's matric results portal

