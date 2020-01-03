Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport

Reports said that there was a problem with the plane's landing gear which was noticed after take-off.

JOHANNESBURG - A Turkish Airline's passenger plane en route from Cape Town to Istanbul has made an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

The plane was then diverted to OR Tambo International Airport and touched down safely.

Officials said that the problem of the landing gear was currently under investigation by local engineers.