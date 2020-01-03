Shiraaz Mohamed back in SA after almost 3 years in Syrian captivity

Mohamed was captured in January 2017 while covering the war in Syria.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has arrived home after almost three years in captivity in Syria.

Mohamed was captured in January 2017 while covering the war in Syria.

There were ongoing negotiations for his release but reports later emerged that he had escaped.

The Gift of the Givers later confirmed that he had made contact with Turkish officials but details of his escape were not clear.