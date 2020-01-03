View all in Latest
Go

Police seize explosives in raids on illegal mines in Benoni

Police have raided illegal mining operations at Benoni following the killing of seven miners last month.

2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have raided illegal mining operations at Benoni following the killing of seven miners last month.

Their bodies were found at the Putfontein off-ramp on the N12.

Thirteen undocumented foreigners were taken in for verification and goods seized.

Police also confiscasted commercial explosives.

Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters: "Members of the SAP bomb disposal unit from Germiston, who were part of the unit, had to urgently defuse some of the explosives which they found were primed and ready to be initiated."

