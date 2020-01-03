No arrests yet after boy sexually assaulted at Sea Point pool
The incident occurred on New Year's Day at the public pool.
CAPE TOWN - Police said there had been no arrests in connection to an alleged attempted sexual assault involving an 11-year-old boy at the Sea Point pool.
A Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell said that over 2,000 people visited the pool on that day.
She said that the alleged assault was initially reported to law enforcement.
"The facility was closed after the incident was reported to them to enable the law enforcement members to attend and to try and identify the person the boy described. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so at the time."
Law enforcement's Wayne Dayson explains what happened.
"An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male suspect in the smoking area of the pool. The boy's mother was called and the matter was reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) who investigated the incident."
