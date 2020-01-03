Murder at initiation graduation highlights need for reform - EC Cogta MEC

A 23-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a person to death following a misunderstanding about seating arrangements appeared in court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said that a recent murder at an initiation graduation highlighted the need for reform.

The two were attending a traditional initiation graduation in the Ilinge township outside Queenstown on Wednesday when the attack occurred.

MEC Xolile Nqata said that the traditional initiation process needs to be transformed.

"To accelerate this thing, more than anything when people undergo the custom, they need to be taught the values of humanity, of respect for human life, self-control, discipline... because these things, people have got emotional intelligence."

The accused will be back in court next week where he is expected to apply for bail.