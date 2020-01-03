Melville shooting survivor: It was complete and utter chaos

Survivors of the New Year’s shooting - which left 2 people dead - recounted their experiences.

JOHANNESBURG - Some of the survivors of a shooting that left two people dead at a restaurant in Melville in the early hours of New Year’s Day have described how they dived for cover with bullets flying around them.

A gunman opened fire on patrons outside Poppy’s Restaurant – killing two and wounding six.

Witnesses said the police and ambulance services were quick to respond.

Some of the survivors of the shooting have recalled what happened - talking from their hospital beds at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

Actor Mortimer Williams is among the wounded and said he had just left the stage and spotted one of his friends outside.

Actor, Mortimer Williams - who was also shot in the shooting - says he is grateful for a second chance at life. He says he spoke to the two ladies who were killed on New Year's Eve earlier in the night before the shooting.

“As I walked outside it sounded like firecrackers but louder. I just found myself on the ground and after that there was complete and utter chaos.”

Petunia Roets from Ennerdale said she was speaking with her friends when she saw people running.

“We saw people falling and then when we looked, I just felt this hard blow to my pelvic area and I realised I was shot. I don’t know who shot me.”

Acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has been visiting the survivors.

One remains in a critical condition - while two have been discharged - leaving three in hospital.

Lesufi said police were following various leads and hoped to make arrests soon.