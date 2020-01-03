Melville residents hold night vigil to remember shooting victims
The mood was somber as many community members were still coming to terms with what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Melville have described how the shooting of patrons at a restaurant in the early hours of New Year's Day has affected them.
A night vigil was held outside the Poppy's restaurant following the deadly drive-by shooting which claimed the lives of two women and wounded six others.
The night vigil began just after 7pm in Melville, with mourners leaving flowers and lit candles at the door of Poppy's restaurant where the two women were killed in the early hours of New Year's Day.
The mood was somber as many community members were still coming to terms with what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
One man said that his Airbnb guests from London were shaken.
"We had guests returning to our Airbnb at about 1.30am in the morning and we really didn't know what was going on. It was all a bit confusing and we were just trying to console them and figure how we were going to get over it."
No arrests have been made.
More in Local
-
Effects of climate change clearly visible, says govt
-
Ramaphosa set to act on PIC Inquiry revelations?
-
Lesufi: GDE may not be able to repair damage to Tokelo Secondary School
-
Rand weaker as dollar recovers; stocks gain
-
After fatal shooting, Melville community prepares for vigil
-
Vigil to remember Melville shooting victims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.