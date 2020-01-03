View all in Latest
Melville residents hold night vigil to remember shooting victims

The mood was somber as many community members were still coming to terms with what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Mourners gather outside the Poppy's restaurant in Melville, Johannesburg on 2 January 2020 for a night vigil to remember the victims of a shooting on New Year's Day. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Mourners gather outside the Poppy's restaurant in Melville, Johannesburg on 2 January 2020 for a night vigil to remember the victims of a shooting on New Year's Day. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Melville have described how the shooting of patrons at a restaurant in the early hours of New Year's Day has affected them.

A night vigil was held outside the Poppy's restaurant following the deadly drive-by shooting which claimed the lives of two women and wounded six others.

The night vigil began just after 7pm in Melville, with mourners leaving flowers and lit candles at the door of Poppy's restaurant where the two women were killed in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The mood was somber as many community members were still coming to terms with what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One man said that his Airbnb guests from London were shaken.

"We had guests returning to our Airbnb at about 1.30am in the morning and we really didn't know what was going on. It was all a bit confusing and we were just trying to console them and figure how we were going to get over it."

No arrests have been made.

