Lesufi: GDE may not be able to repair damage to Tokelo Secondary School

A devastating fire gutted most of the school, destroying four classrooms and millions of rands worth of equipment.

Three classrooms have been destroyed in a fire at the Tokelo Secondary School in the Vaal. Picture: Supplied
Three classrooms have been destroyed in a fire at the Tokelo Secondary School in the Vaal. Picture: Supplied
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that the department may not have the budget to repair the damage caused by a fire at the Tokelo Secondary School in the Vaal.

The damage done is estimated to be R4 million.

The department said that police were investigating a case of arson.

With most pupils preparing to return to their classrooms, Tokelo Secondary School learners may not be able to do so.

A devastating fire gutted most of their school, destroying four classrooms and millions of rands worth of equipment.

While the cause of the blaze has not been confirmed yet, the department suspects arson.

Education MEC Lesufi said that the school may have been destroyed beyond repair.

"We need the police to assess first and then they will come in and if the give us a damage report then we'll find alternative accommodation if there is a need to do so."

Lesufi said that their engineers were busy trying the determine the extent of the damage.

The department will be meeting with parents to discuss alternatives.

