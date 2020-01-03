View all in Latest
Ladysmith Hospital recruitment ad a hoax - KZN health Dept

The fake ad promises to have permanent jobs for candidates including nurses, general staff and data capturers.

The dispensary at the Ladysmith Provincial Hospital. Picture: www.kznhealth.gov.za/ladysmithhospital
The dispensary at the Ladysmith Provincial Hospital. Picture: www.kznhealth.gov.za/ladysmithhospital
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department has warned the public against a fake advert for positions at the Ladysmith Provincial Hospital.

The fake ad promises to have permanent jobs for candidates including nurses, general staff and data capturers.

But the department said that people must not fall to the scam.

The advert said that candidates had until the end of this month to apply.

It said it's looking for applicants with a grade 10 to 12 certificate and a qualification in business was an advantage.

It reads that all applications must be faxed and no hand deliveries would be accepted.

But the KZN Health Department said that it was all a hoax.

The department said that they encouraged people to familiarise themselves with its procurement process so that they do not fall victim to scammers.

