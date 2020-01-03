Gift of the Givers asked to help foreign nationals living at CT church again

The agency last year supplied aid to refugees and asylum seekers who had taken up residency at the church. A week later, refugees were angered when the agency deemed their demands of resettlement as 'unrealistic' and they were told to withdraw their services.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has been reinvited to help foreigner nationals living at the Central Methodist Church.

The agency last year supplied aid to refugees and asylum seekers who had taken up residence at the church.

A week later, refugees were angered when the agency deemed their demands of resettlement as "unrealistic" and they were told to withdraw their services.

Now, they've been asked to return.

It's been more than two months since a group of foreign nationals have been living in and around the Central Methodist Church.

Adjacent to Greenmarket Square, a number of businesses and traders have suffered as a result of this.

The Gift of the Givers has now been called to assist the dozens of refugees and asylum seekers.

This time around, the organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman feels opposed to help while they're still housed in the facility where health concerns have been raised.

"We cannot support their ongoing presence in the church. You need to fumigate and disinfect that entire church or you're going to perpetuate new health concerns in that condition and you need to take the tension away from outside the church."

The Human Rights Commission's Chris Nissen also supported the return of the agency and said that a meeting with stakeholders would be held next week to discuss safer reintegration and alternatives.

"Some of them are very destitute and hungry at the moment and I'm trying to get the Gift of the Givers back again to assist them and there is that issue."