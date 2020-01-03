Eskom warns of more breakdowns at power stations but no load shedding yet

Last year, the nation got some insight into how Eskom wound up in the dire situation it was in.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that there have been more breakdowns at various power stations but said there was no load shedding planned for now.

Last year, the nation got some insight into how Eskom wound up in the dire situation it was in.

Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza opened the year at the state capture commission, revealing how former CEO Matshela Koko leaked confidential information to Gupta associates.

He was the first of several witnesses who told the commission how appointments of ministers and payment of suppliers was influenced by who could do what for the Guptas.

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan told the commission how former President Jacob Zuma swapped out ministers to allow the Guptas easier access.

Other witnesses testified that financial officers issued instructions for payments totaling hundreds of millions of rand to Gupta-linked companies including Tegeta and Trillian.

It was also Mabuza who dropped what was arguably the biggest bombshell, detailing a collusive relationship between the highest echelons of Eskom and the Gupta family machinery.

"Mr Matshela Koko sends this material, this being one example of it, to Mr Essa to demonstrate to him what business opportunities exist in Eskom."

Salim Essa was a director of Trillian and alleged mastermind of the Gupta looting of state-owned enterprises.

Mabuza also revealed continuing conflicts of interest, including one involving Sebtech - a company shortlisted for a billion rand tender and owned by Eskom board member George Sebulela.

Sebulela had not disclosed his interest in the company and eventually resigned from the board.