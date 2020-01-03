Effects of climate change clearly visible, says govt

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
Go

Effects of climate change clearly visible, says govt

Government said that it remained committed to alleviate the impact of ongoing drought conditions.

Residents of Kroonvale, in the drought-striken Eastern Cape, were relieved after receiving water from Gift of the Givers. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Residents of Kroonvale, in the drought-striken Eastern Cape, were relieved after receiving water from Gift of the Givers. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African government said that the effects of climate change were clearly visible as large pockets of the country were crippled by lingering drought conditions.

The Eastern Cape is one such province that is greatly affected, particularly in areas such as Butterworth and surrounds in the Amathole District Municipality.

Government said that it remained committed to alleviating the impact of ongoing drought conditions.

Officials said that dam levels in Queenstown continued to drop.

The Chris Hani District Municipality imposed water rationing to ensure water availability over a longer period.

Water and Sanitation Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau: "The purpose of the Water and Sanitation master plan is to look at what needs to happen in order to continue to ensure the security of our water supply and the supply of dignified sanitation to the people of this country in the next 10 years and beyond."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA