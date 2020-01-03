Effects of climate change clearly visible, says govt

Government said that it remained committed to alleviate the impact of ongoing drought conditions.

CAPE TOWN - The South African government said that the effects of climate change were clearly visible as large pockets of the country were crippled by lingering drought conditions.

The Eastern Cape is one such province that is greatly affected, particularly in areas such as Butterworth and surrounds in the Amathole District Municipality.

Government said that it remained committed to alleviating the impact of ongoing drought conditions.

Officials said that dam levels in Queenstown continued to drop.

The Chris Hani District Municipality imposed water rationing to ensure water availability over a longer period.

Water and Sanitation Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau: "The purpose of the Water and Sanitation master plan is to look at what needs to happen in order to continue to ensure the security of our water supply and the supply of dignified sanitation to the people of this country in the next 10 years and beyond."