Go

CT refugee activist to remain in custody after court appearance

JP Balous is facing eight assault charges and is expected to apply for bail next week.

JP Balous appears in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 3 January 2020. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Refugee activist will spend the next week behind bars.

JP Balous was in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

He is facing eight assault charges and is expected to apply for bail next week.

On Wednesday, police arrested the former leader of a group of foreigners who've been given shelter at a church in the city centre.

According to the State, the 39-year-old father-of-three had no fixed address and as such, it requested that he remain in custody.

The court also heard he had no other outstanding arrest warrants.

Balous’ legal team, however, said they were seeking bail of R1,000 as their client could provide a fixed address in Parow.

Outside court the displaced foreign nationals waved placards, calling for Balous to remain locked up.

Balous is set to be back in the dock next Friday.

