CT refugee activist to remain in custody after court appearance
JP Balous is facing eight assault charges and is expected to apply for bail next week.
CAPE TOWN - A Refugee activist will spend the next week behind bars.
JP Balous was in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
He is facing eight assault charges and is expected to apply for bail next week.
On Wednesday, police arrested the former leader of a group of foreigners who've been given shelter at a church in the city centre.
According to the State, the 39-year-old father-of-three had no fixed address and as such, it requested that he remain in custody.
#CPTRefugees Outside court a number of refugees have gathered, calling for no bail to be granted. KB pic.twitter.com/zpOMRPuVs0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 3, 2020
The court also heard he had no other outstanding arrest warrants.
Balous’ legal team, however, said they were seeking bail of R1,000 as their client could provide a fixed address in Parow.
Outside court the displaced foreign nationals waved placards, calling for Balous to remain locked up.
Balous is set to be back in the dock next Friday.
More in Local
-
Shiraaz Mohamed back in SA after almost 3 years in Syrian captivity
-
Police seize explosives in raids on illegal mines in Benoni
-
10 of 11 Newtown NYE shooting victims discharged from hospital
-
Veteran radio presenter Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga dies
-
7 people killed in taxi crash near Durban
-
Ladysmith Hospital recruitment ad a hoax - KZN health Dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.