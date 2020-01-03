CoCT to continue clamping down on alcohol use at beaches
last month authorities confiscated around 7,500 bottles of alcohol. The big haul was however on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day when around 570 units of alcohol were seized in the Helderberg area while in Muizenberg alone officers recovered more than 1,000 units.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said its agencies won't be slowing down as it expects another busy weekend.
Whether it be at beaches, roads or elsewhere, several seizures, arrests and incidents were reported in recent days.
Earlier this week, authorities recovered over 11,000 units of fireworks as the municipality did away with designated fireworks launch sites.
Traffic officials, on the other hand, apprehended 20 motorists on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, including 13 drunk drivers, and over 6,000 fines were issued for various traffic offences.
Turning to the beaches, last month authorities confiscated around 7,500 bottles of alcohol.
The big haul was however on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day when around 570 units of alcohol were seized in the Helderberg area while in Muizenberg alone officers recovered more than 1,000 units.
Yesterday, crafty criminals were caught using a hollowed-out watermelon filled with alcohol.
The final tally for liquor confiscations at all beaches is yet to be calculated.
The city said that with events like the minstrel street parade set for this weekend, there was still plenty of work to be done.
More in Local
-
Veteran radio presenter Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga dies
-
7 people killed in taxi crash near Durban
-
Ladysmith Hospital recruitment ad a hoax - KZN health Dept
-
Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport
-
No arrests yet after boy sexually assaulted at Sea Point pool
-
Murder at initiation graduation highlights need for reform - EC Cogta MEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.