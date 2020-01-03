CoCT to continue clamping down on alcohol use at beaches

last month authorities confiscated around 7,500 bottles of alcohol. The big haul was however on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day when around 570 units of alcohol were seized in the Helderberg area while in Muizenberg alone officers recovered more than 1,000 units.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said its agencies won't be slowing down as it expects another busy weekend.

Whether it be at beaches, roads or elsewhere, several seizures, arrests and incidents were reported in recent days.

Earlier this week, authorities recovered over 11,000 units of fireworks as the municipality did away with designated fireworks launch sites.

Traffic officials, on the other hand, apprehended 20 motorists on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, including 13 drunk drivers, and over 6,000 fines were issued for various traffic offences.

Yesterday, crafty criminals were caught using a hollowed-out watermelon filled with alcohol.

The final tally for liquor confiscations at all beaches is yet to be calculated.

The city said that with events like the minstrel street parade set for this weekend, there was still plenty of work to be done.