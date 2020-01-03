'Chilli M' on his battle with drugs, working in radio & more

JOHANNESBURG - Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga, who was once one of the country' biggest radio DJs, died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 42 after being rushed to hospital in the early hours.

In his last public interview last year with MacG Mukwevho on a podcast, Masinga - who courted controversy throughout his career and was dismissed from a number of stations he worked at - spoke candidly about his battle with drugs, his time at Gauteng radio station YFM and his finances, among other things.

At the age of 19, he was one of the first DJs to present a show on YFM when it launched in the late 1990s.

"We never knew when we started YFM that YFM was gonna be what it is today... We were at the right place at the right time," he said.

On his drug use over the years, Masinga said he was introduced to drugs by a woman who worked as a presenter at the SABC and who was seeing while he was a DJ at Metro FM.

"It started off with weed - well, I was already doing weed at that time - and then it escalated to ecstasy and then from ecstasy to cocaine..."

Masinga admitted he'd go on air at YFM while high on drugs and that he even once placed an order for a fix on air.

Watch the full interview below for more.