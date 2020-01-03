7 people killed in taxi crash near Durban

Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control resulting in the vehicle rolling down an embankment.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been killed in a crash on the R102 in Umhlali, north of Durban.

Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control resulting in the vehicle rolling down an embankment.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokersperson Paul Herbst: "Seven people sustained fatal injuries and 15 other sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe. All patients were treated and transported by IPSS Medical Rescue. Two of the critically injured were airlifted to the eThekwini Hospital and Victoria Mediclinic Hospital."

Nearly 600 people have died on the roads since the start of the festive season.