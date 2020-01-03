10 of 11 Newtown NYE shooting victims discharged from hospital

The partygoers attending the annual City of Joburg's New Year's Eve festival at Mary Fitzgerald Square were shot by a gunman on the M1 bridge.

JOHANNESBURG - All but one of the 11 people wounded during a shooting in Newtown on New Year's Eve have been discharged from hospital.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said that no arrests had been made and they were yet to interview the victims.

"With the Mary Fitzgerald Square one [shooting] we needed to at least wait for the victims to recuperate and yesterday we were told they had been released from hospital except one. So, now only will we be starting with the interviews and it might not be a matter of us getting information as early as now."

Turning to the shooting at the restaurant in Melville, Peters said that they had interviewed witnesses and survivors and hoped to make arrests soon.