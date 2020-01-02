View all in Latest
Witness recalls 'very bad' Melville shooting incident

The drive-by shooting outside Poppy's left two dead and six others wounded.

Poppy's Restaurant in Melville where 8 people were shot at in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of 1 January 2020. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
Poppy's Restaurant in Melville where 8 people were shot at in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of 1 January 2020. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness has described the frightening moment that a gunman opened fire on patrons celebrating on New Year's Eve at a restaurant in Melville.

The drive-by shooting outside Poppy's left two dead and six others wounded.

In a separate crime on New Year's Eve, 11 people were wounded when a gunman opened fire from the M1 bridge on Mary Fitzgerald Square.

Police said that a car approached the restaurant in Melville firing multiple shots at patrons sitting outside, killing two women.

It's believed that before the shooting there was an altercation between some patrons.

A car guard described what happened.

"My brother, it was very bad. We saw a car stopping there with two people in it and the one passenger lowered the window and just started shooting and off they drove."

Meanwhile, in a separate shooting in Johannesburg gunmen opened fired randomly from the M1 bridge, wounding 11 people attending a New Year's concert below.

Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

ARREST IMMINENT

The police said that they hoped to make an arrest soon in connection with the shooting.

"We believe that with what we have, there is positive progress with making an arrest. We are optimistic that our investigators will be able to come up with something positive in a short space of time."

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said that they had leads.

"We've been fortunate in the sense that there were a number of cameras around, so we've been able to collect CCTV footage as part of our evidence and we've also spoken to a number of witnesses who were in the area."

