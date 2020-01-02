Witness recalls 'very bad' Melville shooting incident
The drive-by shooting outside Poppy's left two dead and six others wounded.
JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness has described the frightening moment that a gunman opened fire on patrons celebrating on New Year's Eve at a restaurant in Melville.
The drive-by shooting outside Poppy's left two dead and six others wounded.
In a separate crime on New Year's Eve, 11 people were wounded when a gunman opened fire from the M1 bridge on Mary Fitzgerald Square.
Police said that a car approached the restaurant in Melville firing multiple shots at patrons sitting outside, killing two women.
It's believed that before the shooting there was an altercation between some patrons.
A car guard described what happened.
"My brother, it was very bad. We saw a car stopping there with two people in it and the one passenger lowered the window and just started shooting and off they drove."
Meanwhile, in a separate shooting in Johannesburg gunmen opened fired randomly from the M1 bridge, wounding 11 people attending a New Year's concert below.
Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward.
ARREST IMMINENT
The police said that they hoped to make an arrest soon in connection with the shooting.
"We believe that with what we have, there is positive progress with making an arrest. We are optimistic that our investigators will be able to come up with something positive in a short space of time."
Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said that they had leads.
"We've been fortunate in the sense that there were a number of cameras around, so we've been able to collect CCTV footage as part of our evidence and we've also spoken to a number of witnesses who were in the area."
More in Local
-
Govt working to alleviate impact of drought - DWS
-
Get your matric 2019 results from EWN's online portal
-
Lesufi disappointed after Vaal school damaged in arson attack
-
Gauteng police defend deployment in wake of NYE shootings
-
CoCT: Alcohol use at beaches still a problem
-
Police revise Melville shooting death toll to 2
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.