Vigil to remember Melville shooting victims
Two women died and six others were wounded outside Poppy's Restaurant in a drive-by shooting on New Year’s morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Community members have organised a night vigil to remember those killed in the New Year’s shooting in Melville.
Emmaunel Davel – who is hosting the event - said he’d been traumatised by the drive-by shooting which unfolded as he was leaving a nearby club on Wednesday morning.
Police are still searching for those responsible for the killings.
Davel - a clinical psychologist - said tonight's vigil was aimed at supporting those affected.
“We are now trying to look at this in a more a positive way; to say we can’t forget about the victims or the people who witnessed it. We need to come together as a community to acknowledge what has happened and that there has been loss and that there are families who are grieving,” said Davel.
The night vigil starts at 7pm outside Poppy's.
Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said they're still searching for those responsible.
"Our investigators have been working around the clock since the incident. We haven’t been able to make any arrests as yet. That is why we are appealing to people who may have witnessed the event or may know what happened prior to this to come forward and talk to the police.”
In a separate crime in Newtown, 11 revellers were shot and wounded during New Year’s celebrations at Mary Fitzgerald Square when shots were fired from a bridge.
