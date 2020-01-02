uMgababa entrepreneurs urge govt to help revive town's tourism industry
DURBAN - Township and rural entrepreneurs in eThekwini are calling for greater infrastructure development in their areas so they can also benefit from tourism within the municipality.
Ethekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has told Eyewitness News that local businesses have generated over R2.7 billion since the start of the festive season.
However, local small businesses in surrounding towns such as uMgababa, south of Durban, argue that most of the profits go to big businesses in the inner city as they benefit from urban infrastructure projects.
During apartheid, uMgababa was the hub of black holidaymakers as its beach was one of the few reserved for black people.
However, due to changes in the country, the area lost its popularity.
In recent years, local businesses have tried to revive the area as a tourist destination, but local ward councillor Bheki Thabethe said the eThekwini municipality needed to invest more in the area.
"We are urging our government to make sure that they invest in such."
Owner of a lifestyle lounge in the area, Mondli Makhathini, said with greater investment, uMgababa could return to its former glory.
"We've got beaches. We've got the sea - the Indian Ocean - so let us revive uMgababa."
Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality said it was working on developing the region with a R25 million project to rejuvenate the beach area.
