Load shedding to continue for another 5 years, experts warn
Last year was a rough one for South Africa, with some nasty surprises from Eskom in the form of unexpected rolling blackouts.
CAPE TOWN - As 2020 dawns, energy experts are warning that load shedding will be with us for another five years at least.
Last year was a rough one for South Africa, with some nasty surprises from Eskom in the form of unexpected rolling blackouts.
The utility got a new CEO, Andre de Ruyter, late in the year and he was in place just on time to explain another unexpected round of load shedding that sparked outrage among South Africans.
Load shedding rolled around several times in 2019 and each time it seemed to come as a big surprise.
The first time that darkness descended, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan called the situation “unacceptable and disruptive".
"What caused this problem... there's a lot of history to it. Eskom is a very old organisation, so there's some historical elements, there's some very recent history that Eskom has been through during the state capture period but it's a reality many would like to deny, but it's a reality we’re confronted with every single day."
It’s not just legacy issues that were weighing on Eskom. At the time, low coal supplies, low dam storage levels at hydro plants as well as the natural disaster in Mozambique, Cyclone Idai, were all blamed for the situation.
Ten months later, and there’s more unexpected load shedding and a brief meander into the as yet unseen stage six power cuts.
This time, government blamed sabotage.
"What has also come out as a great concern is that there has been a measure of sabotage, sabotage has led to the loss of during this period of 2,000MW."
Energy expert Ted Blom said that load shedding was likely to be our reality for at least the next five years.
"That's my estimate of how long it will take for Eskom to sort out their coal problems as well as how long it will take them to sort out their maintenance backlog."
The power utility said that it did not plan to load shed areas over the festive season, but warned that the system remained constrained and the risk of load shedding remained.
More in Business
-
Forum: Livestock totalling R1.24bn stolen in SA
-
eThekwini makes close to R3bn as holidaymakers descend on Durban
-
READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2020 New Year message
-
Judge Dennis Davis: SA can expect significant closure of tax gap
-
Lower demand gives Eskom hope of avoiding power cuts
-
SA consumers warned about taking on more debt than they can handle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.