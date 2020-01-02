Lesufi disappointed after Vaal school damaged in arson attack

Three classrooms have been destroyed in a fire at the Tokelo High School in the Vaal.

JOHANNESBURG - Three classrooms have been destroyed in a fire at the Tokelo Secondary School in the Vaal.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was disappointed by the incident, which fire marshalls said was pure arson.

The principal at the school said he received information in the early hours of Thursday morning that the school was on fire.

Provincial Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that the MEC had appealed for information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

"Fire marshalls have confirmed that this is pure arson, so we wish to call upon members of the community who might have witnessed or who may know something about this incident to interact with the police so that they can apprehend the suspects."

#TokeloHigh Firefighters extinguished the fire, but unfortunately, 4 ICT classrooms on the 1st floor of a block of eight classes burnt down to ashes. Learner material retrievals and new stock were temporarily stored in one room and were all destroyed by fire.

Pics: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/okCnyATXxD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2020

Last year, a 17-year-old pupil was killed by a 14-year-old fellow learner at the same school, allegedly during a fight over a cellphone.