Gun Free SA: New Year shootings reflect ease of access to weapons
Two people were killed and six wounded in Melville in a drive-by shooting, while 11 were wounded after being shot in Newtown.
JOHANNESBURG - Gun Free South Africa says the shootings in Johannesburg during New Year’s celebrations show that firearms are readily available on South African streets – making for a dangerous situation in a society that’s not known for its conflict resolution skills.
Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Melville, while six others were wounded in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
In another incident in Newtown, 11 people were wounded at Mary Fitzgerald Square when shots were fired from the M1 bridge.
Gun Free South Africa estimates that 23 people are killed by firearms in South Africa every day.
Despite this, gun control remains one of the least attended to issues in the country’s public discourse.
The organisation’s spokesperson Adèle Kirsten said the recent shootings were deeply worrying.
“We have to reduce access to weapons as the first step. And we also need to have conversations with our young people about weapons as a response to conflict and how we shift that.”
Kirsten said a national conversation was needed about whether to ban guns outright, such as in nearby Botswana where members of the public may not own firearms.
There are at least 4.5 million licensed guns in South Africa – with over 9,000 reported lost or stolen each year.
More in Local
-
uMgababa entrepreneurs urge govt to help revive town's tourism industry
-
Boy (11) escapes sexual assault at Sea Point public pool
-
Witness recalls 'very bad' Melville shooting incident
-
Govt working to alleviate impact of drought - DWS
-
Get your matric 2019 results from EWN's online portal
-
Lesufi disappointed after Vaal school damaged in arson attack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.