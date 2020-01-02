Govt working to alleviate impact of drought - DWS
Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu last month said that her department was working on interventions through what she described as a "master plan".
CAPE TOWN - Government said that it remained committed to alleviating the impact of ongoing drought conditions in parts of the country.
The Eastern Cape was one of the provinces hardest hit by water shortages.
Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu last month said that her department was working on interventions through what she described as a "master plan".
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau: "Government will continue to work through the province, local government, as well its regional offices to make sure that all of those people who are affected get the best means to alleviate those challenges."
More in Local
-
Get your matric 2019 results from EWN's online portal
-
Lesufi disappointed after Vaal school damaged in arson attack
-
Gauteng police defend deployment in wake of NYE shootings
-
CoCT: Alcohol use at beaches still a problem
-
Police revise Melville shooting death toll to 2
-
Garden Route Municipality urges caution over fires in area
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.