Govt working to alleviate impact of drought - DWS

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu last month said that her department was working on interventions through what she described as a "master plan".

The Nqweba Dam in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The Nqweba Dam in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Government said that it remained committed to alleviating the impact of ongoing drought conditions in parts of the country.

The Eastern Cape was one of the provinces hardest hit by water shortages.

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu last month said that her department was working on interventions through what she described as a "master plan".

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau: "Government will continue to work through the province, local government, as well its regional offices to make sure that all of those people who are affected get the best means to alleviate those challenges."

* FEATURE: Government or God? South Africa's water crisis

Timeline

