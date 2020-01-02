Get your matric 2019 results from EWN's online portal

As is the case every year, South Africa's go-to matric results service will be available as EWN brings you the results right in the palm of your hand through our results portal.

JOHANNESBURG - Matric learners who sat for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams in 2019 will receive their results on 7 and 8 January respectively, with the exception of the Western Cape's NSC results which come out on 9 January.

As is the case every year, South Africa's go-to matric results service will be available as Eyewitness News brings you the results right in the palm of your hand through our matric portal as soon as they're out.

Parents, guardians and learners can access their results by submitting their student numbers on the portal.

You'll also be able to view the national and provincial pass rates, as well as read the keynote address by Minister Angie Motshekga delivered on the day of the pass rate announcement.