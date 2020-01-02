Get your matric 2019 results from EWN's online portal
As is the case every year, South Africa's go-to matric results service will be available as EWN brings you the results right in the palm of your hand through our results portal.
JOHANNESBURG - Matric learners who sat for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams in 2019 will receive their results on 7 and 8 January respectively, with the exception of the Western Cape's NSC results which come out on 9 January.
As is the case every year, South Africa's go-to matric results service will be available as Eyewitness News brings you the results right in the palm of your hand through our matric portal as soon as they're out.
Parents, guardians and learners can access their results by submitting their student numbers on the portal.
You'll also be able to view the national and provincial pass rates, as well as read the keynote address by Minister Angie Motshekga delivered on the day of the pass rate announcement.
More in Local
-
Govt working to alleviate impact of drought - DWS
-
Lesufi disappointed after Vaal school damaged in arson attack
-
Gauteng police defend deployment in wake of NYE shootings
-
CoCT: Alcohol use at beaches still a problem
-
Police revise Melville shooting death toll to 2
-
Garden Route Municipality urges caution over fires in area
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.