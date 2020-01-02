-
Gauteng welcomes 531 New Year babies, W Cape 150
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital recorded the highest number for a single hospital on the first day of 2020 with 53 babies.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng Health Department says 531 babies were born in the province on New Year’s Day.
Final statistics show 280 are female, while 251 are males. They include one set of twin boys delivered at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital.
Nearly half of the total - 260 babies - were born at provincial and regional hospitals.
But with 53, Chris Hani Baragwanath still has the highest number for a single hospital on the day.
The department remains concerned about overcrowding that’s exacerbated by unscheduled caesarean deliveries.
But MEC for Health Bandile Nasuku remained confident about the overall situation nonetheless.
Meanwhile, the Western Cape welcomed 149 babies on the first day of 2020.
Health officials said 82 girls and 67 boys were born.
One family welcomed three new members to their family. Shadowne Everts gave birth to two boys and a girl at Oudtshoorn Hospital on Wednesday night.
