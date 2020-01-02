Gauteng top cop wants NYE shooters behind bars

In Melville, a gunman opened fire on patrons sitting outside a restaurant, killing three people and wounding five while 11 people were wounded at Mary Fitzgerald Square when gunmen opened fire from the M1 bridge.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela has ordered an extensive search for those responsible for two attacks on New Year’s Eve.

In Melville, a gunman opened fire on patrons sitting outside a restaurant, killing three people and wounding five.

It’s understood there was an altercation at Poppy's Restaurant and a while later, one of the patrons returned and opened fire from a car.

In the second incident, 11 people were wounded at Mary Fitzgerald Square when gunmen opened fire from the M1 bridge.

Mawela said that he wanted those responsible for both attacks behind bars.

Spokesperson Mathepelo Peters: "Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects is urged to report to the police by calling the CrimeStop number."

At the same time, some business owners in Melville said that the area had become lawless.

One man said that they had on several occasions reported matters to the police but their concerns were not taken seriously.

"They don't have an entertainment licence so they can have loud DJs and bands at any time."

Police were also looking for suspects who fired shots from the M1 bridge wounding 11 people attending a new year's celebration concert.

It’s understood they fired randomly into the crowd.