Gauteng MEC encourages new moms to breastfeed babies for 6 months

The province recorded 213 babies born at public hospital on New Year's day, the first for this decade.

A new mother has a look at her baby at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg. Picture: EWN
A new mother has a look at her baby at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg. Picture: EWN
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has encouraged mothers of newborn babies to get them certificates and breastfeed them for at least six months.

The province recorded 213 babies born at public hospitals on New Year's day, the first for this decade.

The MEC's spokesperson Kwara Kekana: "MEC Dr Bandile Masuku took the time to congratulate the parents of the babies that were born on New Year's day but also placed great emphasis on the importance of breastfeeding, especially in the early months of the baby's life - the first six months are quite crucial in terms of breastfeeding, with regards to nutrition, bonding and resilience against diseases."

