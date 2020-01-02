Gauteng MEC encourages new moms to breastfeed babies for 6 months

The province recorded 213 babies born at public hospital on New Year's day, the first for this decade.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has encouraged mothers of newborn babies to get them certificates and breastfeed them for at least six months.

The MEC's spokesperson Kwara Kekana: "MEC Dr Bandile Masuku took the time to congratulate the parents of the babies that were born on New Year's day but also placed great emphasis on the importance of breastfeeding, especially in the early months of the baby's life - the first six months are quite crucial in terms of breastfeeding, with regards to nutrition, bonding and resilience against diseases."