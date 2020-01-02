Gauteng MEC encourages new moms to breastfeed babies for 6 months

-
Chaka Chaka thanks South Africans for concern over Uganda incidentLocal
-
Arrest of CT refugee leader welcomed by some foreign nationalsLocal
-
Gauteng MEC encourages new moms to breastfeed babies for 6 monthsLocal
-
Load shedding to continue for another 5 years, experts warnBusiness
-
Gauteng top cop wants NYE shooters behind barsLocal
-
Indonesia New Year flood death toll doubles to 18: officialWorld
-
Chaka Chaka thanks South Africans for concern over Uganda incidentLocal
-
Arrest of CT refugee leader welcomed by some foreign nationalsLocal
-
Gauteng MEC encourages new moms to breastfeed babies for 6 monthsLocal
-
Load shedding to continue for another 5 years, experts warnBusiness
-
Gauteng top cop wants NYE shooters behind barsLocal
-
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm not in danger, I'm alrightLocal
Popular Topics
-
Questions remain about NHI funding, implementationLocal
-
2019 in review: The top 10 stories you read on EWN this yearLocal
-
READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2020 New Year messagePolitics
-
Parliament review: May election brings significant change in ParlyPolitics
-
Zille: Cartoon I retweeted is rejecting stereotypesPolitics
-
Tshwane ANC planning another no-confidence motion against MokgalapaPolitics
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: How personal triumphs helped the Proteas bounce backOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Loutish behaviour gives racism a bad nameOpinion
-
SELLO LEDIGA: The EFF is Malema and Malema is the EFFOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Behold the age of demagoguery and un-thinkBusiness
-
Judith February's 2020 wish for Ramaphosa - to sift the truthOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why foreign nationals can’t just leave SAOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Forum: Livestock totalling R1.24bn stolen in SABusiness
-
eThekwini makes close to R3bn as holidaymakers descend on DurbanBusiness
-
READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2020 New Year messagePolitics
-
Judge Dennis Davis: SA can expect significant closure of tax gapBusiness
-
Lower demand gives Eskom hope of avoiding power cutsBusiness
-
SA consumers warned about taking on more debt than they can handleBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary seriesLifestyle
-
CT welcomes new year with Tweede Nuwe Jaar eventsLifestyle
-
'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows, 'The Crown' out of top 10Lifestyle
-
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I was not deported from UgandaLocal
-
ICYMI: Watch the full KFC weddingLifestyle
-
Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from UgandaLifestyle
-
After saying ‘I do,’ KFC couple showered with more loveLifestyle
-
Caitlyn Jenner opens up about Kris Jenner divorceLifestyle
-
Eddie Murphy to receive the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement AwardLifestyle
-
Arteta earns first win as Arsenal sink Man Utd, but Spurs, Chelsea stumbleSport
-
Mane set to be crowned king of Africa as troubles rumble onSport
-
Venus Williams pulls out of Brisbane InternationalSport
-
NZealand look to salvage pride in smoky SydneySport
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: How personal triumphs helped the Proteas bounce backOpinion
-
England ready to support scrapping five-day TestsSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: The New Spirit of ChristmasLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Road HazardsLocal
-
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?Business
-
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss ManagementBusiness
-
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
Gauteng MEC encourages new moms to breastfeed babies for 6 months
The province recorded 213 babies born at public hospital on New Year's day, the first for this decade.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has encouraged mothers of newborn babies to get them certificates and breastfeed them for at least six months.
The province recorded 213 babies born at public hospitals on New Year's day, the first for this decade.
The MEC's spokesperson Kwara Kekana: "MEC Dr Bandile Masuku took the time to congratulate the parents of the babies that were born on New Year's day but also placed great emphasis on the importance of breastfeeding, especially in the early months of the baby's life - the first six months are quite crucial in terms of breastfeeding, with regards to nutrition, bonding and resilience against diseases."
More in Local
-
Garden Route Municipality urges caution over fires in area0 minutes ago
-
Chaka Chaka thanks South Africans for concern over Uganda incident4 minutes ago
-
Arrest of CT refugee leader welcomed by some foreign nationals0 minutes ago
-
Load shedding to continue for another 5 years, experts warnone minute ago
-
Gauteng top cop wants NYE shooters behind barsone minute ago
-
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm not in danger, I'm alrightone minute ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.