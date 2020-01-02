Garden Route Municipality urges caution over fires in area
This comes after a wildfire broke out in Mossel Bay on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Garden Route District Municipality is urging nearby communities to be cautious when making fires.
This comes after a wildfire broke out in Mossel Bay on Wednesday.
The municipality's Herman Pieters said that fire crews were able to contain the fire within a few hours.
"It is suspected that someone burned dead wood branches and leaf litter, so the Garden Route Municipality wants to appeal to all people who live, work and visit the area to exercise extreme caution when making fires and only do so in the designated areas."
Last month, firefighters battled a wildfire in the Hessequa region for almost a week. At least four structures were gutted in that fire.
