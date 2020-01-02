Boy (11) escapes sexual assault at Sea Point public pool

The boy was swimming at the Sea Point public pool on Wednesday when someone allegedly tried to attack him.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating the attempted sexual assault of an 11-year old boy.

“We can confirm that a case of attempted sexual assault was reported to the Sea Point police for investigation after an incident occurred at the Sea Point swimming pool on 1 January,” said the police's Frederick van Wyk.