After fatal shooting, Melville community prepares for vigil

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

After fatal shooting, Melville community prepares for vigil

Two women were gunned down outside Poppy's Restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday morning when shots were fired from a black SUV.

Flowers placed at the entrance to Poppy’s ahead of a night vigil to remember the victims of the fatal New Year's shooting. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Flowers placed at the entrance to Poppy’s ahead of a night vigil to remember the victims of the fatal New Year's shooting. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Melville are preparing for a night vigil in the wake of the deadly New Year’s Day shooting that sent shock waves through the community.

Two women were gunned down outside Poppy's Restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday morning when shots were fired from a black SUV.

Six others were wounded in the attack.

Flowers have been placed at the entrance to Poppy’s.

There’s a sombre mood as people stop by to look at the scene where the devastating crime took place.

Other restaurants and coffee shops in the area aren’t as full as they normally are for this time of year.

Security personnel are directing traffic for the evening to ensure a smooth vigil.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA