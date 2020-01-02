After fatal shooting, Melville community prepares for vigil

Two women were gunned down outside Poppy's Restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday morning when shots were fired from a black SUV.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Melville are preparing for a night vigil in the wake of the deadly New Year’s Day shooting that sent shock waves through the community.

Six others were wounded in the attack.

Flowers have been placed at the entrance to Poppy’s.

There’s a sombre mood as people stop by to look at the scene where the devastating crime took place.

Other restaurants and coffee shops in the area aren’t as full as they normally are for this time of year.

Security personnel are directing traffic for the evening to ensure a smooth vigil.