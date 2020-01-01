Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I was not deported from Uganda

On Tuesday authorities in Kampala released a video on Twitter saying the singer had been sent back to South Africa because she had the incorrect visa.

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she decided not to perform in Uganda on Tuesday on her own volition and not because she was deported.

Chaka Chaka was in that country to perform at a New Year's Eve concert.

Authorities in Kampala released a video on Twitter saying Chaka Chaka had been sent back to South Africa because she had the incorrect visa.

Joint security and Immigration depots foreign Musician on Visa grounds pic.twitter.com/lJSA1nnodI — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 31, 2019

However, in a 40-second video clip uploaded on Twitter by Chaka Chaka, she told South Africans she was fine and left of her own accord.

She said she cancelled her performance and that she was not detained nor deported.

“I took a decision not to appear because there were just too many things I could not understand or explain.”

Happy New Year all is well. pic.twitter.com/GjbnXfO8lp — Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) December 31, 2019

She also tweeted an image of her business-class ticket as proof that she was not deported.