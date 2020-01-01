Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I was not deported from Uganda
On Tuesday authorities in Kampala released a video on Twitter saying the singer had been sent back to South Africa because she had the incorrect visa.
JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she decided not to perform in Uganda on Tuesday on her own volition and not because she was deported.
Chaka Chaka was in that country to perform at a New Year's Eve concert.
Authorities in Kampala released a video on Twitter saying Chaka Chaka had been sent back to South Africa because she had the incorrect visa.
Joint security and Immigration depots foreign Musician on Visa grounds pic.twitter.com/lJSA1nnodI— Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 31, 2019
However, in a 40-second video clip uploaded on Twitter by Chaka Chaka, she told South Africans she was fine and left of her own accord.
She said she cancelled her performance and that she was not detained nor deported.
“I took a decision not to appear because there were just too many things I could not understand or explain.”
Happy New Year all is well. pic.twitter.com/GjbnXfO8lp— Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) December 31, 2019
She also tweeted an image of her business-class ticket as proof that she was not deported.
If I was deported would they buy me a business class ticket. Nooooo they just put u on the https://t.co/PRuKG1KMUW now you know. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1FbOpbbK86— Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) December 31, 2019
More in Local
-
Police hunt for suspects after fatal Melville shooting
-
After Dlamini incident, Mountain Club of SA flooded with complaints
-
ICYMI: Watch the full KFC wedding
-
Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda
-
2019 in review: The top 10 stories you read on EWN this year
-
After saying ‘I do,’ KFC couple showered with more love
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.