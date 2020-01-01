Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I was not deported from Uganda

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I was not deported from Uganda

On Tuesday authorities in Kampala released a video on Twitter saying the singer had been sent back to South Africa because she had the incorrect visa.

South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Picture: Facebook
South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Picture: Facebook
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she decided not to perform in Uganda on Tuesday on her own volition and not because she was deported.

Chaka Chaka was in that country to perform at a New Year's Eve concert.

Authorities in Kampala released a video on Twitter saying Chaka Chaka had been sent back to South Africa because she had the incorrect visa.

However, in a 40-second video clip uploaded on Twitter by Chaka Chaka, she told South Africans she was fine and left of her own accord.

She said she cancelled her performance and that she was not detained nor deported.

“I took a decision not to appear because there were just too many things I could not understand or explain.”

She also tweeted an image of her business-class ticket as proof that she was not deported.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA