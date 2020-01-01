View all in Latest
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm not in danger, I'm alright

Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she decided to leave the country ahead of a scheduled performance on her own accord. She was in that country to perform at a New Year's Eve concert.

South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Picture: Facebook
South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Picture: Facebook
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she was never in danger following reports that she was deported from Uganda.

Chaka Chaka said she decided to leave the country ahead of a scheduled performance on her own accord. She was in that country to perform at a New Year's Eve concert.

Authorities in Kampala released a video on Twitter saying Chaka Chaka had been sent back to South Africa because she had the incorrect visa.

But the Ugandan police claim she was booted out of the country because she didn't have the right visa.

Chaka Chaka said she is thankful to be alright: “I’m actually very, very fine. Maybe one tweet or two tweets can say all sorts of things, but I want to assure South Africans, thank you to all the ministers who phoned me to check on me to see if I’m alright and all the people who’ve been asking about my safety. I’m not in any danger.”

