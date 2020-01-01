Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm not in danger, I'm alright
Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she decided to leave the country ahead of a scheduled performance on her own accord. She was in that country to perform at a New Year's Eve concert.
JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she was never in danger following reports that she was deported from Uganda.
Authorities in Kampala released a video on Twitter saying Chaka Chaka had been sent back to South Africa because she had the incorrect visa.
Joint security and Immigration depots foreign Musician on Visa grounds pic.twitter.com/lJSA1nnodI— Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 31, 2019
But the Ugandan police claim she was booted out of the country because she didn't have the right visa.
Chaka Chaka said she is thankful to be alright: “I’m actually very, very fine. Maybe one tweet or two tweets can say all sorts of things, but I want to assure South Africans, thank you to all the ministers who phoned me to check on me to see if I’m alright and all the people who’ve been asking about my safety. I’m not in any danger.”
After reading all this i don’t know if I should just laugh 😆 or cry. All I am asking for is pls stop hate speech and fake news. What is this world coming to ?— Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) December 31, 2019
