Refugee leader arrested at CT's Central Methodist Mission Church

CAPE TOWN - A refugee leader has been arrested at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town.

Violence erupted at the church earlier this week where three other men were arrested on Sunday for being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The man faces eight charges of assault and is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Another leader, Papy Sukami, said the group of foreigners he represents are relieved and hopeful that peace can now return.

"People, right now, are celebrating the new year. They have new expectations, they have hope."

The police's Novela Potelwa said about 50 others descended on the Cape Town central police station following the arrest to demand the man's release.

"They were informed by police to disperse and they duly complied. Cape Town central police station remains operational and Public Order Police are monitoring the situation."