Questions remain about NHI funding, implementation
Some concerns about the NHI Bill include whether or not the central fund it provides for will become just another looting ground for corrupt officials.
CAPE TOWN - The country's health services are likely to come into even sharper focus this year as the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill makes its way through Parliament.
The NHI Bill aims to enable universal health coverage for all South Africans, regardless of what they can afford to pay.
The bill is currently before Parliament's health committee, which aims to finish processing it by June or July.
The government says that healthcare is a human right that should not depend on how rich someone is or where they live.
But while the NHI could revolutionise the healthcare system in the country, there are doubts about how it will be funded and implemented.
The National Assembly's health committee has received around 130,000 written submissions so far and must still decide how these will be processed.
Committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the committee aimed to complete provincial public hearings before the State of the Nation Address in February and would then have more hearings at Parliament.
Questions about the NHI Bill include whether or not the central fund it provides for will become just another looting ground for corrupt officials.
"Those are genuine concerns. The Department of Health must answer that and tell us how it aims to protect this fund so it doesn't become like the state-owned enterprises that we know have been looted."
Dhlomo said the department also had to tackle long queues, staff shortages and medicine stock-outs at public health facilities.
More in Local
-
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I was not deported from Uganda
-
Police hunt for suspects after fatal Melville shooting
-
After Dlamini incident, Mountain Club of SA flooded with complaints
-
ICYMI: Watch the full KFC wedding
-
Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda
-
2019 in review: The top 10 stories you read on EWN this year
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.