Public urged to be safe at beaches across SA

CAPE TOWN - All emergency services are on high alert on what's known as the busiest day at beaches around the country.

Holidaymakers and residents are already flocking to Cape Town's coastal areas to celebrate the New Year.

Members of the public are once again urged to be safety conscious when out swimming or boating today.

People are advised to be mindful of rip currents, to ensure their children are safe at all times and to not drink while out swimming or boating.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Craig Lambinon advised people to only swim at beaches where lifeguards are present and to swim in between the flags.

"Your first line of defence is to actually swim in between those flags because that's the area the lifeguards are designated to watch, and they're watching for people getting into trouble and intervening before an emergency."

He said lifeguards, the NSRI and other authorities are all on high alert to safeguard beachgoers.

"We just want everyone to get home today safely after a good day down at the beaches - down at any inland waterway."