Police hunt for suspects after fatal Melville shooting

JOHANNESBURG – The police are searching for the perpetrators involved in a fatal shooting in Melville after two women were shot dead and several other people wounded.

While details are still limited at this stage, it's alleged that an altercation broke out between New Year's revellers.

The suspected shooter then left and later returned, opening fire from a vehicle.

Six people have reportedly been taken to hospital.