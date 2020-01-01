Parly Health Committee aims to conclude NHI Bill public hearings in February
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the NHI will only be fully implemented by 2026, while Treasury has estimated that rolling out NHI will cost an additional R33 billion a year from the beginning of the 2025/26 financial year.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Health Committee wants to hit the road running early in the new year to conclude public hearings on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.
The Bill will enable government to meet its goal of universal health coverage, similar to that offered by the United Kingdom's National Health Service, but it is highly contested.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the NHI will only be fully implemented by 2026, while Treasury has estimated that rolling out NHI will cost an additional R33 billion a year from the beginning of the 2025/26 financial year.
Parliament's Health Committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo is in charge of steering the NHI Bill through the National Assembly, a task that has seen his committee crisscrossing five provinces for public hearings so far, namely: Mpumalanga, the Northern and Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.
Dhlomo said the committee will visit the remaining provinces of North West, Free State, Gauteng and Western Cape in the new year.
"Our target is to finish public hearings in provinces before the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February. After the Sona we will then have the space and time to bring all other people who have written to us wanting to make their submissions in Parliament, so we will then have the space for them to come through."
Dhlomo added he's happy with the level of understanding of the NHI Bill that people showed during the public hearings, while at the same time, noting their concerns.
"Others were saying, 'but will this NHI answer our concerns about the long queues we see in hospitals? will it answer our questions regarding the shortage of staff and medicines and all those processes?' Others were saying 'this thing must happen quickly, we have been waiting for it for many months and we would like it done.'"
More in Local
-
Shock & fear in Melville after deadly New Year’s shooting
-
12 injured in New Year's Day crash near Richards Bay
-
eThekwini Mayor: Police, NPA must be left to act against corrupt councillors
-
Public urged to hand over weapons during gun amnesty
-
Questions remain about NHI funding, implementation
-
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I was not deported from Uganda
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.