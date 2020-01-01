KZN & EC welcome 88 New Year's Day babies

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has called on society to transform so that the newborns are raised in a peaceful South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - As the world settles into a new decade, KwaZulu-Natal officials said 66 newborn babies have been recorded in the province so far.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said this is a special decade for the country as it prepares to implement the highly-debated National Health Insurance.

Mkhize said all the newborns have been issued with birth certificates and this will be the standard practice once the NHI is fully implemented.

#2020NewYear Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is at the newly refurbished King Dinizulu Hospital in Durban to welcome New year’s babies. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/i7pjNpv5Q3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2020

It’s a joyous occasion at Dbn’s King Dinizulu Hospital as nurses welcome #2020NewYear’s babies. Earlier, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was at the hospital accompanied by KZN Premier @sziks. Officials say in total, 32 babies were born in KZN between 00:30 & 10:30. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/b0Ir2YpWyd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2020

Mkhize has also used the occasion to call on parents to ensure that their children are immunised as soon as possible.

"We have actually almost lost the status of a polio-free South Africa simply because of the faltering in the level of immunisation. We need this to be picked up on all preventable diseases."

Mkhize has called on society to transform so that the newborns are raised in a peaceful South Africa.

"Non-natural causes of death are also a big issue. When you talk about the issue of violence against women and children, car accidents, as well as homicides - all of these are preventable. They are all about societal transformation."

22 NEW YEAR'S BABIES BORN IN THE WESTERN CAPE

Ten boys and 12 girls have been born so far on the first day of the new decade in the Western Cape, making a total of 22.

Health MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo, visited the Khayelitsha District Hospital where one birth has been recorded for New Year's Day so far.

Weighing 3.3 kilograms, a baby boy was the first birth registered in the province at Mowbray's Maternity Hospital.

The second baby boy was born at 00:13 at Paarl Hospital weighing 3.65 kilograms. The hospital has been the busiest since midnight, with five births recorded at the facility

Mbombo said it's important for parents to create a healthy environment for the newborns from day one.