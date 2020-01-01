eThekwini Mayor: Police, NPA must be left to act against corrupt councillors
Six councillors - including former Mayor Zandile Gumede - face corruption charges relating to a waste collection tender that paid over R200 million.
DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said despite pressure to act against criminally charged councillors, he would rather leave the matter to the police and the NPA.
Six councillors in eThekwini - including former Mayor Zandile Gumede - face corruption charges relating to a waste collection tender that paid over R200 million.
Opposition parties in the eThekwini council have vowed to mount pressure on Kaunda to act against Gumede and her co-accused this year.
Political instability in eThekwini is set to intensify this year as the IFP and the DA in the region vow to mount pressure on Kaunda to act on delinquent councillors.
This follows pronouncements by the Hawks that over 60 councillors in eThekwini have inappropriately benefited from corrupt activities in the city's waste collection systems.
Six councillors have already been arrested and the Hawks previously told Eyewitness News that more arrests were coming.
Kaunda said despite the pressure, he would not act as the other law enforcement agencies were already looking into corruption allegations in the municipality.
“We respect all the law enforcement agencies. All they work they are doing, we can’t interfere with that, whether it’s the NPA or the Hawks or other law enforcement agencies that are conducting their own investigations. We respect the independence of the judiciary.”
Kaunda said he would prioritise service delivery in eThekwini.
